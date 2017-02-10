Green scores rare triple-double as Wa...

Green scores rare triple-double as Warriors beat Memphis

18 hrs ago

" Draymond Green had an uncommon triple-double while scoring only four points as the Golden State Warriors beat Memphis 122-107 on Friday night for their first victory over the Grizzlies in three tries this season. Green had 12 rebounds, 10 assists and a career-best 10 steals, part of a Warriors defense that forced 19 Memphis turnovers and 39 percent shooting.

Chicago, IL

