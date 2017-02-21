Grade the Trade: Sixers send Nerlens Noel to Mavericks for Bogut, 1st-rounder
Multiple outlets report that the Philadelphia 76ers have traded center Nerlens Noel to the Dallas Mavericks for Justin Anderson, Andrew Bogut and a conditional first-round pick. Noel has had injury issues and league executives were concerned with his maturity.
