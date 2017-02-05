Golden State Warriors sign G Briante Weber
Weber, 24, has appeared in 31 games with the Sioux Falls Skyforce of the NBA Development League this season, averaging 16.5 points, 7.5 rebounds, 7.4 assists and 3.26 steals in 36.8 minutes. The Virginia Commonwealth University product was recently named the NBA D-League Player of the Month for games played in January when he averaged 21.5 points and 8.3 assists in 11 games.
