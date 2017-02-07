Gasol, Randolph lead Grizzlies past Leonard-less Spurs
Marc Gasol and Zach Randolph scored 15 points each, Mike Conley added 12 points and nine assists and the Memphis Grizzlies held the San Antonio Spurs to a season low in points with an 89-74 victory on Monday night. The game was close until Memphis stretched the margin to double digits just past the midway point of the fourth quarter and maintained the cushion the rest of the way.
