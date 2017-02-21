Father of dead Navy SEAL refused to m...

Father of dead Navy SEAL refused to meet Trump, calls for investigation

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: KNEB-AM Scottsbluff

The Casper Star Tribune reported that the House Education Committee r... -- A manhunt is underway for man who is wanted in connection with two murders, according to the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation.Alex Bridges Deaton, 2... -- The father of William "Ryan" Owens, a U.S. Navy SEAL who died in a military raid in Yemen last month, is demanding answers from the Trump administration. In an... Warmer weather has made farmers anxious to start field work.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KNEB-AM Scottsbluff.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Golden State Warriors Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Cavaliers dump Warriors to force Game 7 (Jun '16) Jun '16 Go Blue Forever 5
News Igoudala In NBA Finals Spotlight As Warriors Lo... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Browns Fan 3
News Ayesha Curry latest sports spouse to lash out o... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Lake Erie Lady 2
News Warriors Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Andre Ig... (Jun '16) Jun '16 TheRobinett 5
News Warriors' Draymond Green Not Suspended After St... (May '16) May '16 White guy 1
News Green has strong reaction to strange question f... (Apr '16) May '16 Sam 2
News Warriors' Steph Curry on Kanye's tweets: Weird,... (Feb '16) Feb '16 Fart news 2
See all Golden State Warriors Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Golden State Warriors Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. Libya
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,972 • Total comments across all topics: 279,190,061

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC