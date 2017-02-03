Draymond Green endorses LeBron James' rant about Charles Barkley
On the recent podcast of San Jose Mercury News columnist Marcus Thompson II , the Golden State Warriors forward expressed his support for the Cleveland Cavaliers star after he went off on the NBA analyst. "I'm all for destroying Barkley," Green said.
