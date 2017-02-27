Despite cold Curry, Durant and Warrio...

Despite cold Curry, Durant and Warriors beat 76ers 119-108

Read more: Brandon Sun

Kevin Durant had 27 points in his return to the lineup and the Golden State Warriors overcame the worst 3-point shooting performance of Stephen Curry's career in a 119-108 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday night. Curry was 0 for 11 from 3-point range.

