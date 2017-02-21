D-League Basketball: Warriors blow le...

D-League Basketball: Warriors blow lead, game to Reno

After holding the host Bighorns to just 11 points in the first quarter - an all-time low for the Warriors - Santa Cruz blew its largest lead when it allowed Reno to erase a 25-point deficit en route to a 109-108 victory. The game was held at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, where the NBA's Kings - the Bighorns' affiliate - compete.

