Curry, on sharing stardom with KD: 'We just let it happen'
It was a fair question when the season began: How were superstars like Curry and Durant going to mesh with the Golden State Warriors? No one need ask anymore, not with the Warriors holding the best record in the NBA and the team about to send four players - Curry and Durant included, of course - to New Orleans for next Sunday's All-Star Game. "I kind of went into it with a fresh perspective, just understanding what KD's game is like and what he's like as a person," Curry said.
