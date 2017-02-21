Cavs lose $5.4 million in trade exceptions; Anderson Varejao eligible to return
The Cavs were unable to find a partner to fill the roughly $5.4 million they had in trade exceptions that were to expire by day's end Monday. Cleveland general manager David Griffin and his staff searched for trades to fit in the $4.4 million exception created last season by dealing Anderson Varejao, but couldn't get anything done in time.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.
