Brandon Jennings: Draymond Green is a Hall of Famer
Warriors' Draymond Green, left, takes a shot as Trail Blazers' Maurice Harkless tries to block him in a game on Jan. 4. Knicks point guard Brandon Jennings voiced that opinion Thursday in response to a quip by none other than Charles Barkley. "This new generation, they all stick together, they all play together, they're all AAU babies," Barkley said on ESPN's "Mike and Mike" on Wednesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Contra Costa Times.
Add your comments below
Golden State Warriors Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cavaliers dump Warriors to force Game 7 (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Go Blue Forever
|5
|Igoudala In NBA Finals Spotlight As Warriors Lo... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Browns Fan
|3
|Ayesha Curry latest sports spouse to lash out o... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Lake Erie Lady
|2
|Warriors Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Andre Ig... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|TheRobinett
|5
|Warriors' Draymond Green Not Suspended After St... (May '16)
|May '16
|White guy
|1
|Green has strong reaction to strange question f... (Apr '16)
|May '16
|Sam
|2
|Warriors' Steph Curry on Kanye's tweets: Weird,... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
Find what you want!
Search Golden State Warriors Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC