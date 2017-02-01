Blues fire Hitchcock
St. Louis Blues head coach Ken Hitchcock during Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Western Conference finals against the San Jose Sharks in May 2016 in St. Louis. The Blues abruptly fired coach Ken Hitchcock on Wednesday, cutting short the veteran's final season in St. Louis and putting coach-in-waiting Mike Yeo in charge of the underperforming team months earlier than planned.
