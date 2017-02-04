Barnett recalls legends Russell, Wilt, Barry

Watching the sustained excellence of the Golden State Warriors in his job as the team's longtime TV analyst, Jim Barnett exudes passion when describing the brilliance of the team's style of play. Fueled by the "Splash Brothers," stars Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson, and the offseason addition of former Oklahoma City star Kevin Durant, the Warriors have won 43 of 50 regular-season games through Thursday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Japan Times.