Barnes, Nowitzki lead Mavericks past Pelicans 96-83

Dallas Mavericks forward Nerlens Noel is congratulated by teammate Yogi Ferrell after scoring during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the New Orleans Pelicans in Dallas, Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017. less Dallas Mavericks forward Nerlens Noel is congratulated by teammate Yogi Ferrell after scoring during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the New Orleans Pelicans in Dallas, Saturday, Feb. ... more Dallas Mavericks forward Dirk Nowitzki drives against New Orleans Pelicans forward Dante Cunningham during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Dallas, Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.