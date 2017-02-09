Barnes leads Mavericks' rally to beat...

Barnes leads Mavericks' rally to beat Jazz 112-105 in OT

19 hrs ago

Harrison Barnes scored 31 points, including eight in overtime, and the Dallas Mavericks rallied from a 21-point deficit to beat the Utah Jazz 112-105 on Thursday night Barnes leads Mavericks' rally to beat Jazz 112-105 in OT Harrison Barnes scored 31 points, including eight in overtime, and the Dallas Mavericks rallied from a 21-point deficit to beat the Utah Jazz 112-105 on Thursday night Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2kaeBqP Dallas Mavericks forward Dirk Nowitzki of Germany celebrates sinking a basket against the Utah Jazz in the second half of an NBA basketball game in Dallas, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017. The Mavericks won in overtime, 112-105.

