At least 9 ex-players attended the Kn...

At least 9 ex-players attended the Knicks game on Sunday at...

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: SFGate

Just four days after Charles Oakley got into a scuffle with Madison Square Garden and was arrested , the New York Knicks appear to be continuing their public relations campaign by trotting out at least nine ex-players for their Sunday afternoon home game against San Antonio Spurs. The most prominent ex-Knicks seen at the game were Latrell Sprewell and Larry Johnson, who are sitting courtside next to owner James Dolan.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Golden State Warriors Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Cavaliers dump Warriors to force Game 7 (Jun '16) Jun '16 Go Blue Forever 5
News Igoudala In NBA Finals Spotlight As Warriors Lo... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Browns Fan 3
News Ayesha Curry latest sports spouse to lash out o... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Lake Erie Lady 2
News Warriors Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Andre Ig... (Jun '16) Jun '16 TheRobinett 5
News Warriors' Draymond Green Not Suspended After St... (May '16) May '16 White guy 1
News Green has strong reaction to strange question f... (Apr '16) May '16 Sam 2
News Warriors' Steph Curry on Kanye's tweets: Weird,... (Feb '16) Feb '16 Fart news 2
See all Golden State Warriors Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Golden State Warriors Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. Super Bowl
  3. North Korea
  4. South Korea
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Al Franken
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,335 • Total comments across all topics: 278,817,162

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC