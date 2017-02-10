At least 9 ex-players attended the Knicks game on Sunday at...
Just four days after Charles Oakley got into a scuffle with Madison Square Garden and was arrested , the New York Knicks appear to be continuing their public relations campaign by trotting out at least nine ex-players for their Sunday afternoon home game against San Antonio Spurs. The most prominent ex-Knicks seen at the game were Latrell Sprewell and Larry Johnson, who are sitting courtside next to owner James Dolan.
