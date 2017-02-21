Ainge is looking for players who can defend against against the Warriors
Durant/Thompson/Iguodala is an excellent wing rotation. To match up well against them, the Celtics need another player, not just an upgrade on an existing roster member, which is why Ainge is probably unwilling to give up Crowder to get Butler.
