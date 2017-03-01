Agent: Andrew Bogut has chosen the Cavaliers
Bogut's agent, David Bauman of ISE, told The Associated Press on Tuesday night that Bogut plans to sign with the Cavaliers as soon as he clears waivers. Bauman anticipates that Bogut will join the defending NBA champions by this weekend.
