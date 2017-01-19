Zaza Pachulia was assessed a flagrant...

Zaza Pachulia was assessed a flagrant-1 for his hard

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: West Allis

Russell Westbrook vows payback for flagrant foul, but Zaza Pachulia won't back down Zaza Pachulia isn't about to apologize even though Russell Westbrook promised payback. Check out this story on greenfield-westallisnow.com: http://usat.ly/2k32lJ2 The Oklahoma City Thunder point guard set his sights on Golden State Warriors big man Zaza Pachulia rather than his old teammate on Wednesday night, when he didn't mince words when asked about a late first-half play in which the two collided.

Start the conversation, or Read more at West Allis.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Golden State Warriors Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Cavaliers dump Warriors to force Game 7 (Jun '16) Jun '16 Go Blue Forever 5
News Igoudala In NBA Finals Spotlight As Warriors Lo... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Browns Fan 3
News Ayesha Curry latest sports spouse to lash out o... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Lake Erie Lady 2
News Warriors Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Andre Ig... (Jun '16) Jun '16 TheRobinett 5
News Warriors' Draymond Green Not Suspended After St... (May '16) May '16 White guy 1
News Green has strong reaction to strange question f... (Apr '16) May '16 Sam 2
News Warriors' Steph Curry on Kanye's tweets: Weird,... (Feb '16) Feb '16 Fart news 2
See all Golden State Warriors Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Golden State Warriors Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,584 • Total comments across all topics: 278,071,672

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC