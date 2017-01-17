Wigginton shining as first Canadian to play for storied Oak Hill Academy

Nova Scotia native Lindell Wigginton shoots under pressure during a game at the Oak Hill Academy's Turner Gymnasium, in Mouth of Wilson, VA, on January 11, 2017. Modest in size, but draped in history, the 400-seat gym is where the likes of Kevin Durant, Carmelo Anthony and Jerry Stackhouse once famously dominated their opponents as gifted kids, and is now where Wigginton hopes to launch a basketball career as the first Maritimer in the NBA.

