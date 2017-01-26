Watch: Steve Kerr, postgame, on Steph's early season "slump"

Steve Kerr on Steph Curry's early season tentativeness disappearing over the last few weeks and him getting back to old self pic.twitter.com/yCSZny6b6r Steve Kerr on Steph Curry's early season tentativeness disappearing over the last few weeks and him getting back to old self pic.twitter.com/yCSZny6b6r

Start the conversation, or Read more at Golden State of Mind.