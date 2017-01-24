Warriors' Zaza Pachulia: Foul on Russell Westbrook was 'payback' for elbow
Golden State Warriors center Zaza Pachulia said in a radio interview Monday that his hard foul on Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook on Jan. 18 was payback for an elbow thrown at him on the previous possession. On KNBR's Murph & Mac show , Pachulia lamented that "very few fans" and reporters pointed out that Westbrook had essentially started it.
Golden State Warriors Discussions
