Warriors' Thompson, Green give Warriors record-tying four NBA All Stars
The Warriors will have four players in the NBA All-Star Game for the first time in their franchise history and become just the eighth team in league annals to have a quartet of players in the game. Draymond Green and Klay Thompson were announced as reserves on Thursday for the Western Conference squad, joining teammates Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant, who were selected as starters a week ago.
