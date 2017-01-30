Warriors' Steve Kerr on Donald Trump's refugee ban:...
Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr weighed in on President Donald Trump's executive order banning refugees from seven countries in the Middle East. Steve Kerr was born in Lebanon, endured personal tragedy at the hands of terrorists and has not been shy about addressing controversial issues, political or otherwise.
Start the conversation, or Read more at OregonLive.com.
Add your comments below
Golden State Warriors Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cavaliers dump Warriors to force Game 7 (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Go Blue Forever
|5
|Igoudala In NBA Finals Spotlight As Warriors Lo... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Browns Fan
|3
|Ayesha Curry latest sports spouse to lash out o... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Lake Erie Lady
|2
|Warriors Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Andre Ig... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|TheRobinett
|5
|Warriors' Draymond Green Not Suspended After St... (May '16)
|May '16
|White guy
|1
|Green has strong reaction to strange question f... (Apr '16)
|May '16
|Sam
|2
|Warriors' Steph Curry on Kanye's tweets: Weird,... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
Find what you want!
Search Golden State Warriors Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC