Warriors set to break ground on their new San Francisco arena January 17th
The Warriors' long-planned San Francisco Arena - the Chase Center - finally has a construction date. On Tuesday afternoon, the franchise announced a groundbreaking ceremony for January 17th, which will be attended by Joe Lacob, Steve Kerr and Kevin Durant, among others.
