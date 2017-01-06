Warriors reach out to Oakland communtiy
The Golden State Warriors, besides putting on a show as they again dominate their NBA opponents on hardwood floors from coast to coast this season, are winning some hearts at home, too, helping out through their community foundation and inviting young fans into their inner circle, at least for a visit. And, out of East Oakland, the Scraper Bike Team members caught guard Shaun Livingston's eye with their innovative and colorful two- and three-wheel rides.
Golden State Warriors Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cavaliers dump Warriors to force Game 7 (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Go Blue Forever
|5
|Igoudala In NBA Finals Spotlight As Warriors Lo... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Browns Fan
|3
|Ayesha Curry latest sports spouse to lash out o... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Lake Erie Lady
|2
|Warriors Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Andre Ig... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|TheRobinett
|5
|Warriors' Draymond Green Not Suspended After St... (May '16)
|May '16
|White guy
|1
|Green has strong reaction to strange question f... (Apr '16)
|May '16
|Sam
|2
|Warriors' Steph Curry on Kanye's tweets: Weird,... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
