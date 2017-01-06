Warriors reach out to Oakland communtiy

The Golden State Warriors, besides putting on a show as they again dominate their NBA opponents on hardwood floors from coast to coast this season, are winning some hearts at home, too, helping out through their community foundation and inviting young fans into their inner circle, at least for a visit. And, out of East Oakland, the Scraper Bike Team members caught guard Shaun Livingston's eye with their innovative and colorful two- and three-wheel rides.

