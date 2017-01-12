Warriors' Iguodala an under-the-radar star

Golden State Warriors' Andre Iguodala enjoys his 4th quarter basket during 107-95 win over Miami Heat during NBA game at Oracle Arena in Oakland, Calif., on Tuesday, January 10, 2017. Golden State Warriors' Andre Iguodala enjoys his 4th quarter basket during 107-95 win over Miami Heat during NBA game at Oracle Arena in Oakland, Calif., on Tuesday, January 10, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.