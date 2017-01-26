Warriors Faithful or Faithless? The Rebirth of Unanimous

"For weeks, an all-points bulletin has been issued for the whereabouts of the most exciting basketball player in history. " Did you guess it had been said about the reigning, defending, 2x, Unanimous, Point Gawd MVP Stephen Curry during the end of 2016 calendar basketball year? Many pundits, fans, enemies, and even our very own GSOM family were echoing the same thoughts.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Golden State of Mind.