Warriors coach Steve Kerr expects Curry back against Hornets
Stephen Curry is eating well again, went through his shooting routine and worked out Tuesday, two days after the two-time reigning NBA MVP missed a game at Portland with the stomach flu Warriors coach Steve Kerr expects Curry back against Hornets Stephen Curry is eating well again, went through his shooting routine and worked out Tuesday, two days after the two-time reigning NBA MVP missed a game at Portland with the stomach flu Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2jSlRIs Golden State Warriors center Zaza Pachulia and Portland Trail Blazers guard Evan Turner go after a rebound during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Portland, Ore., Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017. OAKLAND, Calif.
