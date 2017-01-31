Warriors coach Steve Kerr expects Curry back against Hornets
Stephen Curry is eating well again, went through his shooting routine and worked out Tuesday, two days after the two-time reigning NBA MVP missed a game at Portland with the stomach flu. He is expected to play against Charlotte on Wednesday night at Oracle Arena as long as he continues to regain strength.
