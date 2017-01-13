Usual suspects dominate NBAa s first half, but ita s been anything but boring
Over the next few days, every team will have reached the halfway mark of their marathon march through the NBA's regular season. It's been an eventful first half, with spectacular numbers being put up by individual players on a nightly basis, offenses performing at record levels and with the league's two super teams - the Cleveland Cavaliers and Golden State Warriors - sitting atop the Eastern and Western Conferences, respectively.
