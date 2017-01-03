Trail Blazers vs. Warriors: Score, Hi...

Trail Blazers vs. Warriors: Score, Highlights, Reaction from 2017 Regular Season

13 hrs ago Read more: BleacherReport

The Golden State Warriors figured to cruise past the Portland Trail Blazers with Damian Lillard out for a fifth straight game Wednesday night, but that wasn't the case, as the defending Western Conference champions were forced to match the Blazers shot-for-shot in a 125-117 Golden State's winning streak stretched to four games, while the Blazers have now lost eight of their last 10 dating back to Dec. 15. assists and seven rebounds, and the effort marked the first time that he eclipsed the 30-point mark in a game since Dec. 13 against the New Orleans Pelicans.

