The 5 Best Mid-Range Shooting Stars In The NBA

May 5, 2016; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Raptors guard DeMar DeRozan takes a shot over Miami Heat forward Udonis Haslem in game two of the second round of the NBA Playoffs at Air Canada Centre. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports Steph Curry and the Warriors didn't usher in a new era of the NBA as much as they perfected the evolution that started in the early 2010's.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sir Charles in Charge.