Stephen Curry makes hilarious cameo in latest episode of 'Family Guy'
While Stephen Curry was scoring 30 points and leading the Warriors past the Kings in Sacramento on Sunday, he was also appearing on the animated show "Family Guy," where, naturally, he played himself. Curry is a big fan of the show and voiced himself on the episode, which centers around Peter Griffin and his friends running into the Warriors superstar while they are visiting San Francisco.
Golden State Warriors Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cavaliers dump Warriors to force Game 7 (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Go Blue Forever
|5
|Igoudala In NBA Finals Spotlight As Warriors Lo... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Browns Fan
|3
|Ayesha Curry latest sports spouse to lash out o... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Lake Erie Lady
|2
|Warriors Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Andre Ig... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|TheRobinett
|5
|Warriors' Draymond Green Not Suspended After St... (May '16)
|May '16
|White guy
|1
|Green has strong reaction to strange question f... (Apr '16)
|May '16
|Sam
|2
|Warriors' Steph Curry on Kanye's tweets: Weird,... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
