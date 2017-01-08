Smash Mouth bombards Draymond Green on Twitter Hey now, he's an all-star ... you don't yell at him like that. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2ji4IaA The official Twitter account of Smash Mouth, the band that provided us with such hits as "All Star" and "I'm a Believer," is not afraid to rip off some spicy hot Bay Area sports takes, and it was back at it after the Warriors lost a tough overtime game to the Memphis Grizzlies.

