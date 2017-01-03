Preview: Suns at Mavericks
The Dallas Mavericks won five of their last nine games to crawl out of the basement in the Western Conference. One team they managed to climb over on their way up was the Phoenix Suns, who will try to turn the tables when they visit Dallas on Thursday.
