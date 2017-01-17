People Will Watch the NBA All-Star Game if Russell Westbrook Starts with 4 Golden State Warriors
The NBA All-Star game is next month in New Orleans, and if Adam Silver wanted to make it compelling, he'd make sure Russell Westbrook started alongside four Golden State Warriors. Yup, Kevin Durant and the three guys who recruited him away from Westbrook.
