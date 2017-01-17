Nowitzki starts Mavericks toward 122-...

Nowitzki starts Mavericks toward 122-73 rout of Lakers

Justin Anderson scored 19 points and Dirk Nowitzki added 13 to help the Dallas Mavericks rout the Los Angeles Lakers 122-73 on Sunday. It was the Mavericks' 13th straight win over the Lakers, who have lost six of their last seven games this season.

