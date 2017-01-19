Need a Rim Protector? I Noah Guy

NBA Trade Rumors: It may not make much sense on the surface, but the Boston Celtics should trade for Joakim Noah Q: If the Knicks have some type of dysfunction within their organization made public via the media, is it because: All jokes aside, you have to feel for the New York Knicks. The team houses one of the most passionate fan bases in all of professional sports in one of the most iconic buildings in the world, and all the fans have to watch is an 19-24 team who recently had their starting PG go AWOL.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sir Charles in Charge.