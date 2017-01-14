NBA: Spurs rip Lakers; Warriors up

Kawhi Leonard poured in 31 points in just three quarters as the San Antonio Spurs dominated in every facet of play Thursday with an emphatic 134-94 blowout of the Los Angeles Lakers. San Antonio's 134 points were a season high, as were the 72 points scored by the Spurs in the first half and the overall margin of victory of 40 points.

