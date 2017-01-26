NBA power rankings: Golden State Warriors hold top spot; Rockets move up to No. 2

Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant is congratulated by guard Ian Clark after making a basket during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Orlando Magic in Orlando, Fla., Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017. The Golden State Warriors have the best record in the NBA at 39-7 and they are the highest-scoring team in the league with a 117.5 per game average.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.