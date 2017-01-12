NBA on TNT Betting Odds, Trends: Detr...

NBA on TNT Betting Odds, Trends: Detroit Pistons at Golden State Warriors

The Detroit Pistons have lost six of its past 10 SU and are 8-13 on the road where it will travel to face the Golden State Warriors at Oracle Arena at 9:30 on ESPN. The Warriors are 12.5 point favorites and have posted a 17-3 mark at Oracle this season.

