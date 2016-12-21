NBA Capsules
Jimmy Butler scored 52 points and outdueled Kemba Walker, carrying the Chicago Bulls in a 118-111 victory over the Charlotte Hornets on Monday night. Butler was a point shy of his career high, which he got Jan. 14, 2016 at Philadelphia.
