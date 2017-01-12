Mavericks put no timetable on Andrew Boguta s return from hamstring injury
Andrew Bogut and Dirk Nowitzki talk on the bench as the Dallas Mavericks hold an open practice at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Wednesday, September 28, 2016. Bogut, 32, leads the Mavericks in rebounding average in his 22 games played.
