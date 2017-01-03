LeBron James, left, produced the good...

LeBron James, left, produced the goods for the Cleveland Cavaliers

14 hrs ago Read more: Ealing Times

The Warriors were downed by the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday night, but Stephen Curry top scored with 30 points to ensure they avoided back-to-back defeats, something that has not happened in 124 regular-season games. The Houston Rockets were inspired by James Harden's 40 points in the 129-122 win over the Toronto Raptors, which was part of an impressive triple-double.

