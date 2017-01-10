Kyle Korver, champion Cavs still gett...

Kyle Korver, champion Cavs still getting to know each other

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Daily Herald

In this Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017, photo, Cleveland Cavaliers guard Kyle Korver brings the ball up court in the first half during an NBA basketball game against the Utah Jazz in Salt Lake City. Acquired on Jan. 7 in a trade with Atlanta, Korver practiced with the Cavs for the first time in Ohio on Wednesday, Jan. 18, as the team regrouped from a road trip that ended with an embarrassing 126-91 blowout loss to the Golden State Warriors.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Golden State Warriors Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Cavaliers dump Warriors to force Game 7 (Jun '16) Jun '16 Go Blue Forever 5
News Igoudala In NBA Finals Spotlight As Warriors Lo... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Browns Fan 3
News Ayesha Curry latest sports spouse to lash out o... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Lake Erie Lady 2
News Warriors Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Andre Ig... (Jun '16) Jun '16 TheRobinett 5
News Warriors' Draymond Green Not Suspended After St... (May '16) May '16 White guy 1
News Green has strong reaction to strange question f... (Apr '16) May '16 Sam 2
News Warriors' Steph Curry on Kanye's tweets: Weird,... (Feb '16) Feb '16 Fart news 2
See all Golden State Warriors Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Golden State Warriors Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,720 • Total comments across all topics: 278,046,341

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC