Kevin Durant raves about fellow Warriors star Stephen Curry: 'He has no ego'

9 hrs ago Read more: CBS Sports

Kevin Durant recently raved about his Golden State Warriors teammate Stephen Curry 's selflessness, via United Press International's Alex Butler . Durant and Curry, the league's last two Most Valuable Player award winners, have had to adjust their games to get used to each other's presence this season, and it would not have worked so well if Curry had been concerned about his individual statistics.

