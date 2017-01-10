Kerr keeps Warriors winning with yoga, creative approach - Fri, 20 Jan 2017 PST

Kerr keeps Warriors winning with yoga...

Kerr keeps Warriors winning with yoga, creative approach

Read more: The Spokesman-Review

Anderson Varejao lowered his 6-foot-11 frame into a runner's lunge and raised one arm high into the air to add a twist, demonstrating after a recent shootaround the new yoga pose he just learned. Then, he took it up a notch and attempted an airplane balancing pose on one leg with his arms spread wide.

