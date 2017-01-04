Harlem Globetrotters Challenge Splash Bros -- Let's See You Hit THIS Shot
The Harlem Globetrotters are at it again ... this time nailing a death-defying shot from the stadium roof where the Golden State Warriors play ... over 100 feet in the air, no harness, no net. Globetrotters star Buckets -- with his teammate Scooter -- climbed the the top of Oracle Arena ... walked to the ledge of the over 100 foot high roof ... and took the shot.
