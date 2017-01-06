Harlem Globetrotter sinks shot from top of Oracle Arena in California

Harlem Globetrotter Buckets Blakes showed off his "next-level" warm-up routine at California's Oracle Arena by sinking a shot from the roof of the venue. A video posted to YouTube by the Globetrotters shows Blakes and teammate Scooter Christensen climbing to the top of the Oakland arena, home of the Golden State Warriors , to show off their "next-level" warm-ups.

